BlackBerry 10

Operating Systems

Blue-screen of death for Microsoft's mobile push as Windows Phone market share falls to 0.6 per cent

Only comfort for Microsoft as Windows Phone slides into irrelevance is that it's still bigger than BlackBerry

clock 22 August 2016 • 3 min read

Hardware

Android 'lags' BB10 in terms of security, claims BlackBerry CEO John Chen

BlackBerry's push into Android will nevertheless continue

clock 20 July 2016 • 3 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry to focus on mid-range Android devices in 2016, says CEO John Chen

High-end Priv "too expensive", admits Chen

clock 11 April 2016 • 2 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry pink slips a further 200 staff

Redundancies come as CEO John Chen chews over the future of BlackBerry's handset business

clock 08 February 2016 • 2 min read

Internet of Things

Microsoft acquires British tech firm SwiftKey in $250m deal

British company to be absorbed into Microsoft R&D

clock 03 February 2016 • 2 min read

Appliances

BlackBerry CEO John Chen says company will 'think twice' about staying in hardware market if Android-powered Priv bombs

Can Android save BlackBerry? There's slim hope

clock 09 October 2015 • 2 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry Venice Android smartphone to launch in November

BlackBerry to launch Android device with retractable keyboard in November, according to reports

clock 20 August 2015 •

Hardware

Nokia nosedive: How can Microsoft avoid another $10bn mobile debacle?

Microsoft needs to recoup on an expensive couple of years in mobility

clock 05 August 2015 • 3 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry's next phone could run on Android

Reports suggest troubled smartphone firm might put a rival's OS on its devices for the first time

clock 12 June 2015 • 2 min read

Mobile

BlackBerry launches BlackBerry Classic smartphone featuring QWERTY keyboard

"We listened closely to our customers' feedback to ensure we are delivering the technologies to power them through their day,' says CEO John Chen

clock 17 December 2014 • 2 min read
