BDUK
'Superfast broadband' now provided to 97 per cent of UK premises
Target of reaching 98 per cent of UK premises could be achieved by the end of 2020
UK broadband not 'fit for purpose' claims Federation of Small Businesses
Massive governmental infrastructure rethink is necessary, says group
DCMS issues tender to find 'superfast' broadband solution for remaining five per cent of UK
"Government needs to focus on the hardest to reach communities," claims culture secretary Maria Miller
BT acting like a 'vampire death-squid' in rural broadband market
Telecoms giant accused of monopolistic tactics by rivals
BT hits back over NAO rural broadband rollout criticisms
Telecoms giant BT says it is 'delivering excellent value for money' after NAO report criticises rural broadband programme
BT battered by NAO report into rural broadband rollout
Rural broadband rollout is over budget and well behind schedule, claims NAO
Greater London Authority seeks partner for ultrafast broadband rollout
GLA looking for supplier to enable London to become a 'super-connected city'
BT launches 'hyper-fast' 10Gbit/s broadband trial
'Superfast' broadband rollout also gathers pace
Maria Miller to steer UK broadband policy as Hunt moves to Health
Maria Miller slips into Hunt's shoes at the Department for Culture, Media and Sport
House of Lords select committee slams UK broadband rollout
Rural areas left behind as government is said to be preoccupied with broadband speed
Cambridgeshire County Council issues £100m tender for next-gen broadband
Supplier has to provide a multi-million pound investment to supplement public sector funding
East Sussex County Council tenders for next-generation broadband infrastructure
Contract could be worth up to £100m
Analysis: Is the government's fast broadband delivery strategy starting to fall apart?
Frustration with the government's approach to rural deployment is growing
Scotland told to "cheer up" about broadband funding
Scottish secretary Michael Moore tells the Scottish government to be more upbeat about broadband funding
Lancashire County Council aims to raise £60m to support fast broadband rollout
It hopes to have a superfast network in place by 2014
Lincolnshire councils prepare joint bid for broadband rollout
North and North-East Lincolnshire Councils aim to achieve 30Mbit/s for 100 per cent of customers
North Yorkshire council ploughs £16.4m of BDUK funding into NYnet rollout
The council was selected as a pilot region for rural broadband rollout
BDUK not delivering on broadband promise, says lobby group
INCA criticises this week's BDUK tender, claiming it excludes small suppliers and backtracks on minimum speed pledge
Government puts out tender for suppliers under broadband delivery framework
The contract could be worth up to £2bn
Report: UK Space Council outlines benefits of satellite broadband
Space Council suggests that up to £1.5bn of investment is needed
Next batch of rural broadband funding allocated
Wiltshire, Norfolk, Devon and Somerset will benefit
Kent invites tenders for rural fast broadband scheme
Council hopes three-year, £44m initiative will bring remote communities up to speed