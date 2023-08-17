BAE Systems

A-Level results day: navigating pathways for the next generation of STEM leaders

Careers and Skills

A-Level results day: navigating pathways for the next generation of STEM leaders

clock 17 August 2023 • 6 min read
Foreign Office targeted in a 'serious cyber security incident'

Hacking

Foreign Office targeted in a 'serious cyber security incident'

When the incident took place and the extent of the damage is still unclear

clock 10 February 2022 • 3 min read

Security

Top five emerging trends in cyber security

Dr Adrian Nish, Head of Threat Intelligence at BAE Systems, reveals his cyber predictions for 2019. Adrian regularly advises both businesses and governments on cyber breaches

clock 15 January 2019 • 4 min read

Security

UK National Cyber Security Centre pins WannaCry blame on North Korea's Lazarus Group

NCSC lines up behind Symantec to point finger at North Korea's Lazarus group

clock 16 June 2017 • 2 min read

Security

British companies targeted in attacks traced back to China

Attackers work in teams around the clock to target British companies

clock 04 April 2017 • 2 min read

Security

Official's computer hacked to carry out $81m Bangladesh Bank cyber heist

Bangladesh's ambassador to the Philippines admits bank was at fault over February attack

clock 19 May 2016 • 2 min read

Security

More banks targeted by cyber criminals in SWIFT payments system attacks

Trojanised PDF reader used to manipulate payments confirmation messages, warns SWIFT

clock 13 May 2016 • 2 min read

Supplier

TfL appoints 12 suppliers onto its IT solutions framework including CSC, Infosys, Sopra Steria

Aim of framework is to provide 'more effective services that add value to the operating business', says TfL CIO Steve Townsend

clock 02 November 2015 •

Gadgets

Atkins looking at drones to carry out quantity surveying valuations

CIO and CDO Richard Cross explains that the firm is looking at using drones to improve survey efficiency on large-scale projects

clock 16 June 2015 • 2 min read

Budgets and Investment

Junk it: How BAE saves $3.2m a year by throwing out excess data

Active Navigation and an employee reward scheme was all it took

clock 25 March 2015 • 6 min read
Most read
01

Russian state hackers unleash USB worm with global reach

23 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

ICO issues warning to websites over cookie consent policies

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Broadcom finally completes $69bn acquisition of VMware

23 November 2023 • 2 min read
04

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
05

YouTube introduces load delays to combat ad blockers

23 November 2023 • 2 min read