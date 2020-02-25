Asos
UK Europe's top 'unicorn' sanctuary for tech start-ups
One-third of 'unicorns' worth more than $1bn founded in the UK - more than any other country in Europe
Index Ventures to pump £429m into EU tech companies
Firm will make an equity investment of between €10m and €50m in chosen businesses
Asos reports Christmas slowdown
Web retailer confident on full-year performance despite sales drop
Asos.com defies downturn
Online retailer sees benefits of customer facing initiatives
Asos replaces email management software
Retailer aims to enable faster resolution of customer queries
Asos growth underpinned by IT and social media
Internet retailer invests in back-office improvements to support expansion
Asos doubles sales to prove strength of online shopping
Internet fashion firm continues to buck recession trend
Clothing retailer Asos exploits IE8 to add flare to web site
New features from Internet Explorer 8 allow web shoppers to better search and monitor products
John Lewis prepares launch of online fashion arm
New internet store intended to rival web retailer Asos
Asos expected to defy the downturn
Online retailer will take advantage of the limited exposure of department stores on the web, says investment bank
Asos bucks gloom with buoyant sales
Online fashion retailer defies predictions of a web shopping slowdown