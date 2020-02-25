analogue
Peter Cochrane: Non-linearity is the norm and defies simple thinking
Disciplines are becoming more specialised at a time when global challenges have become more complex. Solving them may require the non-linear calculations that only quantum computing can provide, says Professor Peter Cochrane
Peter Cochrane: Quantum computing - a return to analogue computers?
Quantum computers are neither stable enough nor powerful enough to achieve very much at all at the moment, warns Professor Peter Cochrane - but could one day provide a cure for cancer