BMA urges immediate pause to NHS GP cloud telephony project amid soaring costs

The British Medical Association's (BMA) General Practitioners Committee has called for an "immediate pause" to NHS England's cloud-based telephony project, citing concerns over escalating costs for GP practices.
While designed to streamline the process of booking GP appointments, the BMA asserts that the implementation of the new framework, mandated in the current GP contract, is significantly inflating co...
To continue reading this article...
Join Computing
- Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
- Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
- Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
- Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
- Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
- Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders