Managing legacy change: FBD Insurance CTO Enda Kyne on restoring IT control
'We centralised everything internally and started to get the practices right, from requirements through to development standards'
The challenge of scaling AI at NatWest bank
'AI is a potential solution to a problem. Is there an easier way to do it? If so that's the right way' says head of AI Tom Castle
2019 is the year that Agile and DevOps go large
There is an increasing wealth of large-scale Agile and DevOps stories to draw on
Beyond the buzzword: going agile
With more and more corporations jumping on the agility train, it's time to look at how they can become truly agile. It's not a catch-all solution, according to Stefan Franck, Executive Director at Netcentric, a Cognizant Digital Business, who has years...
Microservices herald the death of reskinning at Worldline
Modularity is a natural fit for an agile approach
Why Jose Mourinho would make a lousy DevOps manager
Command and control don't work with DevOps say Worldwide UK/I DevOps leaders
'I'm a bit ballsy': EBRD's Louise McCarthy on persuading suppliers to work for free
Digital transformation is about commercial innovation, argues European Reconstruction and Development Bank's Louise McCarthy
Tracking the dating game: product analytics at Badoo
Technical project lead Dr Jelena Isachenkova explains how the dating app firm developed its own analytics platform, Hotpanel
More than half of CIOs have lost confidence in Agile IT projects
Only seven per cent of CIOs say Agile has never failed them
67 per cent of UK firms see DevOps and agile adoption improving customer experience
While 88 per cent believe DevOps and agile is "critical" to digital transformation
The publisher's dilemma: robots don't read the papers
Sharon Cooper, CDO at the BMJ, explains how she is trying to prepare the journal publisher for future challenges
Introducing DevSecOps - combining speed and security
Long accustomed to being the gatekeepers, security professionals are now mucking in and getting their hands dirty
Book review: Infrastructure as Code by Kief Morris
A comprehensive and well-written guide to preparing infrastructure for the cloud age
From the agile business to the agile CIO
Reed.co.uk CIO Mark Ridley talks about his organisation's journey with agile, and of his decision to leave the company for a possible career as a 'gigging CIO'
'Corporate' IT teams can hamper agile projects, warns William Hill CTO
Research claiming that too many agile projects could slow projects down may have focused on isolated IT teams, says Finnbar Joy
More than a third of UK IT decision makers say they lack the know-how to adopt agile
Budget and time to implement a truly agile approach are other reasons why agile isn't adopted, finds CA Technologies survey
Security by design - an essential requirement for privacy
In an era where data protection and privacy have taken centre stage, companies need to look at their IT systems through the lens of 'security by design', argues Wolfgang Kandek
Better bookings through analytics and agile - an interview with Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos
Bedos tells Computing how big data and flexible development help the booking service provide the best experience for its customers
University of Wolverhampton looks to provide innovation with 'massive' transformation programme
Dean Harris tells Computing why the University partnered with HPE to upgrade its IT systems
Don't blame data scientists if they are not adding value: blame the management, says head of analytics at Tessella
'Data science is relatively new business tool and one that is poorly understood by business,' Clarke says, arguing for better communication from the business of what is required
'A whole new world': How Chef DevOps tools help JustGiving make new deployments in minutes
'Ultimately we're getting far more out the door,' JustGiving CIO Richard Atkinson tells Computing's Danny Palmer
'If you try to do everything agile, you will create bottlenecks,' says Shop Direct CIO
If you have too few product owners within the business, you'll run into roadblocks, says Andy Wolfe
'Companies will stop hiring data scientists when they realise that the majority bring no value' says data scientist
Data scientists should focus on agile methodology and DevOps if they want to keep their jobs
Agile methodology: Can you ever have too many agile projects?
Agile is used by firms to increase the speed of a project, but research suggests that too much of agile can actually slow things down