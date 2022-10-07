Partner content: Upskilling for AI success

Computing's latest research report into real-world AI adoption, conducted in collaboration with Intel®, explores AI's impact on today's working environments.

IT leader survey respondents emphasised the performance enhancements gained from implementing AI and how it enables quick, reliable, user-friendly interactions for both their customers and employees.

However, AI maturity is lacking across many industries, with just 7 per cent of those surveyed reporting they have fully implemented AI at their organisation. Roughly a third are in the trialling stage, suggesting adoption is primitive or delayed. Yet, 96 per cent are at least interested in employing AI, indicating there is headway to be made in this space.

Taking the next step

AI accessibility is dependent on sharing knowledge and developing literacy from within - whilst drawing on the right third-party partners. Sourcing and supporting the right expertise will ensure the best vision, roadmap, and decisions can be made - and then see those objectives born out on the shop floor.

In most enterprise environments, AI-enhanced capabilities are not accessible to the average person. Often, its use is confined to specialists developing, deploying, and training models. However, employees should be aware of how AI can aid their role or tasks and armed with the tools to employ it day-to-day. This is part of an increasing drive towards data-democratisation in the enterprise space.

IT leaders must ask what new talent is needed and on what basis? What partners and outside help should be used to facilitate this? How can we upskill and reskill our workforce?

AI-augmented

People may be wary of AI, especially how its use may impact their role. Users will not necessarily be replaced by the technology, but instead better supported, and dedicated to issues requiring their specialist knowledge and creativity. AI should complement existing ways of working. In this way, users can be more focussed on their objectives rather than wrangling with the technology they're using or becoming fatigued from monotonous, mundane tasks.

IT leaders are starting to strive for a more data-driven decision-making culture - one that is increasingly underpinned by AI. A successful AI strategy is built on skills and talent.

To learn more about Computing's research into real world AI use cases with real results, read the full report.

Sponsor insight - Intel

Organisations must harness AI to extract value from data, but challenges abound. Data pre-processing, from discovery to breaking down silos, to quality control, and managing it from edge to cloud, come first. Taking the right approach to modelling, from analytics to machine or deep learning, with the right technology and expertise comes next.

Intel provides a holistic and open path forward, addressing the full data, modelling and deployment pipeline, with the freedom to compute on whichever architecture is best, including the only x86 CPU with built-in AI acceleration.

This article is sponsored.