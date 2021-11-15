What does your organisation look like through an attacker's eyes?

Cyber criminals are always lurking around the perimeter, watching and waiting for an opportunity to strike at your network. They gather information about your organisation and users, building the perfect plan to infiltrate your defences. But what if you could see your organisation through their eyes?

In this session, presented at the Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2 last week, KnowBe4's Javvad Malik provides insights into attackers' motivations and speaks about how you can use that information to your advantage. He also shared some simple strategies you can implement to make your organisation a harder target.