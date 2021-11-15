What does your organisation look like through an attacker's eyes?

Javvad Malik of KnowBe4 talks about how to cultivate a little-used skill when it comes to cybersecurity: empathy with the attackers
Cyber criminals are always lurking around the perimeter, watching and waiting for an opportunity to strike at your network. They gather information about your organisation and users, building the perfect plan to infiltrate your defences. But what if you could see your organisation through their eyes?
In this session, presented at the Cybersecurity Festival - Chapter 2 last week, KnowBe4's Javvad Malik provides insights into attackers' motivations and speaks about how you can use that information to your advantage. He also shared some simple strategies you can implement to make your organisation a harder target.
Please be aware that this video is sponsored by KnowBe4. When you watch it, we, Incisive Media, will use the lawful basis of ‘legitimate interests' to pass your contact details on to them. Their use of your data will be governed by their privacy policy.