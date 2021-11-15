DevSecOps: Agile, Secure, Responsible

clock • 1 min read
Deskflix: DevSecOps
Image:

Deskflix: DevSecOps

Over the last decade, DevOps has become integral to streamlining the development process, ensuring tighter communication between teams, easier and faster development cycles, and better end-user experiences. However, recent years have exposed flaws in the duet of developers and operations.

As part of Computing's acclaimed Deskflix series, Deskflix: DevSecOps will dispel any ideas of a simple shift left and will highlight the necessity for organisations to reimagine their development processes once more. By including security at every stage of the development process, your products will not only experience the benefits of agile development: they will grow stronger with each iteration through rapid automated testing and QA in your CI/CD pipeline, and allow for increased observability.

Join us on Tuesday 30 November from 10am - 2.20pm to hear from a diverse range of industry leaders and experts. Learn from their experiences on how you can build better cross-functional teams and implement secure code into products from day one. Changing your company culture to place equal emphasis on your development, security, and operations might seem expensive up front, but what rewards can you expect after the transition?

We'll have our usual mix of informative and thought-provoking keynotes, panel sessions and presentations. The event is free to attend, and better still, you can earn CPD points as you learn. Click here to reserve your free place.

Related Topics

More on Privacy

WhatsApp Ireland secures permission from High Court judge to challenge €225m DPC fine
Privacy

WhatsApp Ireland secures permission to challenge €225m GDPR fine

WhatsApp is seeking to quash the fine imposed for sharing users' personal data with Facebook

Dev Kundaliya
clock 10 November 2021 • 3 min read
Facebook's commitment to shut down facial recognition technology does not apply to metaverse products
Privacy

Facebook's commitment to shut down facial recognition technology does not apply to metaverse products

Meta says it will continue to explore the technology

Dev Kundaliya
clock 05 November 2021 • 3 min read
Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system and delete facial templates of more than 1 billion people
Privacy

Facebook to shut down its facial recognition system and delete facial templates of more than 1 billion people

Limiting the use of the technology to 'a narrow set of use cases' will be appropriate, it says

Dev Kundaliya
clock 03 November 2021 • 3 min read