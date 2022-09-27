Apple starts manufacturing iPhone 14 in India - weeks earlier than expected

Apple has started producing iPhone 14 in India, the second-biggest smartphone market in the world, within weeks after the unveiling of the device on September 7.

The device is being manufactured by Apple's global partner Foxconn Technology Group at the Sriperumbudur facility in Chennai.

"We are excited to be manufacturing iPhone 14 in India," Apple said in a statement.

Apple, which previously produced the majority of its iPhones in China, is now looking for alternatives following conflicts between Xi Jinping's administration and the US government and frequent lockdowns in China that have disrupted economic activity.

Bloomberg reports that Apple started producing the new iPhone 14 in India earlier than expected, thanks to production cycle improvements that have reduced the time between Chinese and Indian output.

In the past, iPhone units were assembled in India six to nine months after manufacture began in Chinese plants. But Apple says it has successfully reduced the gap to only a couple of weeks, and is now moving some manufacturing of its latest iPhone to India too.

J.P. Morgan analysts predict that Apple will shift 5% of the iPhone 14's manufacturing to India from late 2022.

Analysts anticipate that by 2025, the American tech giant may produce one in every four iPhones in India.

Apple started assembling smartphones in India in 2017, and now it manufactures a number of iPhone models there, including the iPhone SE, iPhone 12 and iPhone 13.

To assemble iPhone models in India, the company collaborates with Wistron, Foxconn and Pegatron.

According to the Times of India, iPhone 14s produced in India will be sold locally as well as exported to other countries.

Apple is finding success in India's thriving market, where sales "almost doubled" in the three months ending in June 2022, according to the company.

During an earnings call in July, Apple CEO Tim Cook said: "We set June quarter records in the Americas, in Europe and the rest of the Asia Pacific region. We also saw June quarter revenue records in both developed and emerging markets, with very strong double-digit growth in Brazil, Indonesia and Vietnam, and a near doubling of revenue in India."

Matching China's pace of iPhone production marks a significant achievement for India, which has been promoting itself as a viable alternative to China's manufacturing capabilities.

The local production of iPhone 14 in India is in direct response to the Indian government's production-linked incentive (PLI) programme that have led Foxconn and Wistron to invest in the country and gain maximum benefits from government's lucrative subsidies.

Samsung, a competitor to Apple, identifies India as a crucial global manufacturing hub and has already established one of its biggest factories in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is eager to transform India into a viable competitor to China in terms of technology and production capacity, especially as Western investors and businesses start to become weary of Beijing's track record.

Last year, the Indian government announced a Rs 76,000 crore (£8.6 billion) semiconductor scheme to increase domestic chip and display panel production.

The government improved the package last week by raising the financial assistance for new facilities (across technology nodes) to cover 50% of project costs in an effort to entice global giants like Intel and TSMC.