Henry Chen - VP (Programme Lead), Barclays Wealth Management

henry-chen-bc
Henry's experience as a business analyst provides him with key insights in his current programme lead role in providing numerous wealth systems with both instrument and product data. Specialties including project management, process analysis and improvement as well as data modelling, serve Henry well in both management and strategic endeavours.

