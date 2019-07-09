Controversial European Digital Copyright Directive comes into force
Emma Stevens, lawyer in the Technology sector at Coffin Mew, dissects the new EU directive on copyright in the digital single market
The EU Directive on Copyright in the Digital Single Market came in to force recently, after extensive controversy and debate. EU member states will have until 7 June 2021 to enact their own laws to implement...
Amazon to forge ahead with plan to build global internet after filing to launch 3,236 satellites
Amazon gears up Project Kuiper with application for satellite launches to the FCC and ramping up hiring
Marriott to face £99 million GDPR fine from ICO over November 2018 data breach
Marriott GDPR fine comes a day after ICO announced its intention to fine BA £183m
Huawei's founder Ren Zhengfei says their mobile OS will be much faster than Android
HongMeng OS expected to launch in October alongside the Mate 30 Pro smartphone
