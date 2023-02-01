'Sheer greed': Industry reacts to Oracle's new Java pricing

'Vendors have worked out a model where they can get more money out of you'

Tom Allen
clock • 5 min read
Moving software from capex to opex is great for vendors, but customers are feeling it in their bottom line
Image:

Moving software from capex to opex is great for vendors, but customers are feeling it in their bottom line

IT leaders are spitting tacks this week after Oracle moved to massively hike licencing fees for the open source Java language. One customer, speaking on condition of anonymity, tells us subscription models are jeopardising profits.

Subscription (or consumption) models have boomed in the last decade, as software vendors seek recurring revenue: a big driver for venture capital investment. When prices remain roughly comparabl...

To continue reading this article...

Join Computing

  • Unlimited access to real-time news, analysis and opinion from the technology industry
  • Receive important and breaking news in our daily newsletter
  • Be the first to hear about our events and awards programmes
  • Join live member only interviews with IT leaders at the ‘IT Lounge’; your chance to ask your burning tech questions and have them answered
  • Access to the Computing Delta hub providing market intelligence and research
  • Receive our members-only newsletter with exclusive opinion pieces from senior IT Leaders

Join now

 

Already a Computing member?

Login

Tom Allen
Author spotlight

Tom Allen

View profile
More from Tom Allen

PayPal to lay off nearly 2,000 employees

How the retail CIO role has changed for ever: Neil Holden, Halfords CIO

More on Licensing

Licensing

Apple pays $454m to VirnetX in patent infringement case

At least one of the patent cases between Apple and VirnetX now appears to be over

Dev Kundaliya
clock 17 March 2020 • 2 min read
Licensing

Firms should treat software licence reviews as a material risk to business

Software licence reviews present a significant risk to business - but there are ways to combat them

Robin Fry
clock 09 October 2018 • 4 min read
Licensing

Case study: Arup slashes licensing bill with Snow

Arup claims to have saved £4m on licensing by weeding out unused software

Tom Allen
Tom Allen
clock 22 March 2018 • 2 min read