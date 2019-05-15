Computing

Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules

Ofcom wants to encourage customers to take advantage of choice in broadband, phone and TV

Consumers to receive end-of-contract and best deals notifications under new Ofcom rules
Ofcom rules an attempt to prevent broadband providers from sneakily hiking prices when contracts come to an end
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Broadband, phone and TV companies must tell customers when their contract is coming to an end and show them the best deals available under new rules announced by Ofcom this week. The regulatory body...

To continue reading...

More news