2017 "a record setting year" for cyber crime, claims ThreatMetrix
Hackers are becoming craftier and focusing on identity theft
2017 turned out to be "a record-setting year" for cyber crime, according to new research from digital identity firm ThreatMetrix. In its latest Cybercrime Report, the company claimed that there had...
Enter now to take part in the Digital Technology Leaders Awards 2018
The Awards are back for their second year
Healthcare records of three million Norwegians compromised in "professional" cyber attack
Norwegian information security centre blames 'advanced' and 'professional' hackers
New variant of Satori malware subverts other cryptocurrency mining malware by changing wallet address
Cryptocurrency miners infected with Satori malware will see gains given to someone else
Scientists develop ultra-thin memory storage device 1.5 nanometres thick
Collaboration between the University of Texas and Peking University yields device that could be used in AI and robotics
