  • 71
    Richard Cammish

    CIO, Coats plc

    Cammish has been working hard to remove "legacy" vendors such as IBM from the world's largest thread manufacturer. He said Microsoft has changed the way it works and is one of Coats plc's strongest partners, while SAP needs to improve before it is giving its marching orders the same way as IBM was.

  • 72
    Tim Jones

    CIO, Moneysupermarket.com

    Co-founder of Autotrader.co.uk, Jones, joined MoneySupermarket.com as Group July 2013. His responsibilities include leading the technology strategy at the firm, developing the engineering talent and capabilities within the group as well as looking after the day-today operations of the It function.

  • 73
    Andy Chalklin

    Director of IT, Deliver & Support",Pret a Manger

    Since joining Pret A Manager in 2011, Chalklin has constantly been looking at ways to improve services for both staff and customers. One way that's been achieved is through the deployment of iPhones and iPads to employees, something which he told Computing has "blended into staff's natural working life." Mobile is also key to engagement with customers, with Chalklin's work on the app and website brining coffee lovers back for more

  • 74
    Matt Peers

    CIO, Linklaters

    Matt Peers joined Linklaters in February this year after more than three years as CIO of Deloitte (UK & Switzerland). In his time at Deloitte, Peers built a UK IT leadership team, delivered a number of initiatives including a BYOD scheme, a new website and new data security measures.

  • 75
    Phil Jackman

    Head of ICT services, Durham County Council

    Heading up IT services in one of the more deprived areas of the country, Jackman is an advocate for digital access and learning, believing not just infrastructure, but web presence and clear strategy are key to securing the UK's digital future. He has helped create the Dynamo group for ICT professionals in the UK, which has 25,000 members and is growing.

  • 76
    Mike Gibbons

    CIO, Aggregate Industries

    Gibbons has served as CIO of the construction and building materials firm Aggregate Industries for almost eight years and is in the midst of a big push to revamp its IT infrastructure to more power to end users as part of a wider digital mobilisation initiative. "We've got to start empowering and trusting our employees with better tools," he told Computing.

  • 77
    Ian Turfrey

    IT director, City & Guilds

    Reporting to CEO, Turfrey is responsible for £10m operational and capital expenditure. He Leads a team of 86 comprising architecture, service delivery, infrastructure and application support and development.

  • 78
    Alan Shields

    Architect team manager, LGSS

    After five years overseeing IT strategy for Cambridgeshire County Council, Shields is now managing the architecture team for Cambridge and Northamptonshire councils LGSS shared services ventures. He is an expert in mobile computing and unified communications, and is never afraid to speak his mind about either.

  • 79
    Paul Coby

    IT Director, John Lewis Partnership

    Coby has been IT director at major retail organisation John Lewis for over four years. At the same time he holds a position as chair of SITA, the air transport telecommunications and IT solutions firm. He was CIO of British Airways for eight years, where he was responsible for all IT operations and technology strategy.

  • 80
    Adeel Saeed

    Head of Corporate Technology, London Stock Exchange Group

    Saeed has been CIO at the London Stock Exchange Group for over five years. Previously he was CIO of Ideal Mortgage Bankers. He has extensive technology management experience in the financial and insurance industries, architecting, deploying and supporting business critical infrastructure and applications.