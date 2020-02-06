Computing is all about the IT leader - whether that's the CIO, CTO, IT director, chief architect or any one of dozens of other titles. Having spoken to hundreds of IT leaders over the last 12 months and beyond, we feel well qualified to produce the definitive rankings for the top 100 IT leaders in the UK.

  • 61
    Stephen Kneebone

    CIO, Nissan

    After six years at Nissan, Kneebone was made CIO in 2012. He's has experience as a Programme Manager, General Manager for Organisation Development and General Manager of External Affairs in Europe. Kneebone has to manage a team of 250, and has recently worked on a lengthy project to consolidate Nissan's systems and infrastructure.

  • 62
    Steve Millward

    CIO, BAE Systems

    Millward has served as CIO of BAE Systems for almost 4 years, with a role with ultimate responsibility for Information Management and Technology across what is Britain's biggest defence manufacturer. He was previously the group's Managing Director Military & Technical Services.

  • 63
    Rod Carr

    CIO, Centrica

    Rodd Carr is IS leader for the oil, gas, trading and generation business of Centrica, and also responsible for corporate/Group IT. He has held this position since 2010. Previously he held positions at Scotia Gas Networks plc, PA Consulting and American Electric Power. "It's a hugely exciting time to work in tech, as the boundaries between traditional business and systems begin to blur, both within corporates and within social," he says.

  • 64
    Jonny Wooldridge

    CTO, Cambridge Satchel Company

    Brought in from Marks & Spencer to help Cambridge Satchel Co grow from a £10m company to a 100m company over the next four years, Johnny Wooldridge has ambitious plans to transform the retail firm's IT and digital infrastructure.

  • 65
    Andy Haywood

    CIO, N Brown plc

    Haywood has been CIO at Internet and catalogue retailer N Brown plc for one and a half years. Previously he spent two years as Group CIO of the Co Operative Group, and two years as IT director at Boots.

  • 66
    Ian Cohen

    Group CIO, JLT Group

    "When I joined JLT in 2009, we were probably better described as international rather than global and that was reflected in the way our technology was organised," Cohen told Computing, describing IT as "hampered by a failing first generation infrastructure outsource" Fast forward six years and through Cohen's leadership, the firm has gone through a ground up rebuild that's allowed it to build towards "global technology capability"

  • 67
    Phil Moyes

    CIO, William Hill

    The gambling industry has arguably been one of the most comprehensively affected by the internet revolution, and if an organisation such as William Hill hadn't adapted successfully it would have disappeared. Moyes is Responsible for all technology, architecture, development, delivery, operations, support and security across the William Hill Group, working alongside chief technology officer Finbarr Joy.

  • 68
    Colin Rees

    CIO, Dominos Pizza

    Rees is IT director at Domino's UK, a position he has held for more than 4 years. He sees the role as having changed dramatically from one concerned primarily with 'keeping the lights on' to a job synonymous with innovation and business change.

  • 69
    David Duncan

    Head of Technology, Bloomsbury

    David Duncan is Group Head of Technology at Bloomsbury Plc. He was formerly CTO of the Institute of Engineering and Technology. Previous roles include Executive Director and CTO at Wolters Kluwer UK, Deputy CTO and Chief Information Architect at Wolters Kluwer Health, and Global Head of Development at Adis International.

  • 70
    Gerhard Naegele

    IS director, Volkswagen Group UK

    Naegele paved the way for Volkswagen UK to turn the corner from 'keeping the lights on' to a far wider vision and a huge restructure From MD level down. He says the IT department is now less a target of criticism and more a place where all employees feel they can come to take part in collaborative action.