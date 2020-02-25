X86
AMD denies 'inappropriately' sharing chip technology with the Chinese firm
AMD claims it briefed US government agencies before its China joint ventures
Intel: Spectre and Meltdown fixes should make PCs only 10 per cent slower, at most
Chipmaker publishes results of tests on CPUs running Windows 7 and Windows 10
What's the point of secure software if you can't trust your CPU?
Modern chip designs make it increasingly difficult for developers to be sure that systems are not compromised, says security expert Joanna Rutkowska
Nintendo to go with Android and AMD for make-or-break console
Nintendo win makes it a 'full house' of games consoles for struggling chip designer
AMD to design new micro-architecture for 2015 launch under chip guru Jim Keller
K7 and K8 lead developer Jim Keller to return to AMD to work on new micro-architecture design