wordpress
Hackers exploit cross-site scripting vulnerability in WordPress plugin to attack Mailgun site
None of the applications, including the APIs, dashboard and customer data, were affected by the attack
Flaw in WordPress GDPR plugin exposes multiple sites to attack
Security researchers claim over 100,000 sites potentially affected, with the vulnerability available for attacks for weeks
Popular Wordpress Plugin compromised with malicious code
Wordpress removes popular plug-in over security fears