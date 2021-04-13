Open Rights Group demands Home Office transparency on end-to-end encryption
The Home Office is allegedly considering measures to compel Facebook to break encryption on its messaging apps
WhatsApp delays controversial changes to privacy policy following user exodus
Changes moved back to May, while Indian Supreme Court receives calls to ban the app on grounds of national security
Signal messaging app crashes as people rush to WhatsApp alternative
WhatsApp will soon start sharing more data with Facebook and users want out
WhatsApp will share more user data with Facebook
WhatsApp says the move will enable it to better integrate with other Facebook products and services, but there are privacy concerns
Facebook plans to shift UK users to California
The changes will move British users outside the scope of the EU privacy laws
40 US states plan to sue Facebook next week, report
The FTC is also considering to introduce a separate but related complaint against Facebook in coming days
Japan and India join 'Five Eyes' alliance to demand backdoor access to encrypted apps
The alliance wants tech firms to add functionality to their apps for governments to view encrypted messaging; but tech giants argue that any such system could be exploited
Facebook accuses Israeli firm NSO Group of spying on WhatsApp users via US servers
NSO Group had used a server run a Los Angeles-based hosting provider, according to Facebook
WhatsApp imposes new limit on message forwarding to curtail spread of fake news
User are now allowed to forward a message to only one chat at a time
Google is indexing invite links to private WhatsApp groups
WhatsApp's private links aren't so private any more
Jeff Bezos' phone reportedly hacked via malicious WhatsApp message from Saudi prince
Bezos had shared his number with Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at a dinner in Los Angeles
Privacy International demands Amazon, Google and other cloud companies reveal use of 'cloud extraction' technology
Privacy pressure group calls for 17 cloud giants to 'protect customer data from legal backdoors'
Messaging app ToTok returns to Google Play Store despite spying claims
ToTok remains unavailable on Apple App Store
Facebook owns the four most popular apps of the 2010s
Along came (mono)poly
Facebook turns down Attorney General's request for access to its messaging products
That would be a gift to hackers, criminals and repressive regimes, Facebook believes
Facebook sues 'cyber intelligence' company NSO Group over spyware tools
Facebook claims NSO Group took advantage of vulnerabilities in WhatsApp to propagate spyware
US, UK and Australia demand that Facebook stop plan to introduce end-to-end encryption for WhatsApp
End-to-end encryption will 'hinder or prevent' serious criminal investigations, authorities claims
'Five Eyes' alliance calls for backdoor access to WhatsApp and other encrypted communications
GCHQ has suggested that tech firms' communication services should be able to surreptitiously add intelligence agents to conversations or group chats
Facebook fixes global outage across social platforms
The outage affected Facebook, Ingstagram, WhatsApp and Messenger users globally
Apple, Google and WhatsApp hit out at GCHQ plan to eavesdrop on encrypted communications
GCHQ demand for backdoor key to all encrypted communications criticised by tech giants in open letter
Facebook selects London as the hub to build WhatsApp's mobile payment feature
London selected by Facebook as it hosts a large number of people from countries where WhatsApp is popular
Facebook claims server configuration change caused 14-hour outage to Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp
BGP protocol shenanigans ruled out as Facebook admits outage was caused by its own engineers
Facebook, Instagram and WhatsApp taken down for 14 hours by suspected BGP leak from European ISP
Longest downtime in Facebook's history caused by BGP leak, according to Netscout
German competition authority orders Facebook to restrict personal data collection
Facebook must acquire consent to collect and combine personal data from different sources