Web 3.0

Industry Voice: How will Web3 affect the iGaming industry? 

Internet

Industry Voice: How will Web3 affect the iGaming industry? 

More security, privacy and speed will be a big boost for online betting

clock 04 January 2023 • 3 min read
India announces plans to launch national blockchain-based digital currency

Finance

India announces plans to launch national blockchain-based digital currency

Digital rupee could launch as soon as this year

clock 02 February 2022 • 3 min read
Most read
01

Meta disbands Responsible AI team

21 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Palantir secures £330m NHS contract

22 November 2023 • 3 min read
03

It's time to surface the open source submarine

22 November 2023 • 5 min read
04

Rhysida threatens dark web auction of British Library data

22 November 2023 • 1 min read
05

Capita clinches £239m civil service pensions contract

22 November 2023 • 2 min read