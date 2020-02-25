WanaCrypt0r
Windows XP so out-of-date it limited WannaCry spread
WannaCry contains seeds of its own destruction - crashed XP PCs before it could spread
North Korea linked to WannaCry attack, as experts say the NHS should have done more to protect itself
The Lazarus Group, resposible for the Sony pictures hack of 2014, suspected of perpetrating WannaCry hack
Should the NHS have done more to protect itself against ransomware? UPDATED
The global ransomware outbreak of the 'WanaCrypt0r' malware recently took down swathes of NHS trusts in the UK - should the organisation have done more to protect itself?
One-fifth of NHS trusts hit by WannaCry ransomware
Seven of the trusts still experiencing issues over the weekend have provided updates
What is the 'WCry' or 'WanaCrypt0r' ransomware?
NHS and systems worldwide taken down by WanaCrypt0r 2.0. But what is it, who's behind it and where does it come from?