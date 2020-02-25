virtual reality
China officially launches research into 6G mobile technology
Two working groups have been created by the government in China to oversee work related to 6G research
Facebook says thousands of its Oculus VR controllers will be shipped with inappropriate 'Easter eggs'
The messages were only intended for prototypes but got printed in production units as well
British Army invests £1 million in VR programme for soldier training
VR training programme will provide soldiers with the kind of simulated scenarios that are difficult to recreate on traditional training grounds
Most businesses will use artificial intelligence by 2028
AI, VR and working on the morning commute - it's all to come
VR is the next step for gaming and entertainment
After decades of development, virtual reality is finally reaching professional usability
Games publisher Bandai Namco opens new virtual reality arcades in UK
New VR Zone Portal arcades open in London and Tunbridge Wells
Data is taking over, and you need to get your people involved, says BAM Group's Steve Capper
Driverless cars, drones and 3D printing are just a few of the ways that companies can leverage big data
Poor security left 20,000 porn-watchers exposed
Digital Interruption found the flaw in 'digital fantasy' app SinVR
HTC announces beefed up VR headset for enterprises
HTC has unveiled a new virtual reality headset intended for business users and enthusiasts
Windows Mixed Reality users to get SteamVR apps next week
Users of Microsoft's augmented reality platform to get access to SteamVR games and apps
Apple 'ramping up' plans to make augmented reality headset, set to launch in 2019
Apple is readying an augmented reality headset, claims Bloomberg
Asus ZenFone AR review: Poor battery life quickly brings you back to reality
Can support for Google Daydream VR and Tango AR justify a hefty £800 price tag? (Clue: no)
Does VR have a place in UC&C?
Virtual environments lend themselves to collaboration, but the tools are complex to use
Lenovo goes all Star Wars at IFA 2017
Use the Force…of fandom
Mixed reality roundup from IFA 2017
How does Microsoft's platform compare to Oculus and HTC?
Acer releases cut-price HoloLens alternative to developers - available for just $300
If it's anything like Acer's laptops it will work for a couple of years and then fall apart
Looking to the future: an interview with Atkins CDO Richard Cross
Engineering giant Atkins is undergoing a big shift in both its culture and technology use as it updates itself for the modern world. The man behind the move is joint CDO/CIO Richard Cross
Intel expunges its wearables division to focus on augmented reality instead
Intel flits from wearables to augmented reality as AMD nibbles away at its core market
Battered by the HTC Vive and Playstation VR, Facebook plans £150 Oculus VR headset, according to reports
Launch planned for October as Facebook plays catch-up in VR
Reply demonstrates blockchain-for-insurance and web-based process management at Xchange event
Computing checks out cutting-edge innovation and chats to Reply's Filippo Rizzante
Gatwick Airport installs 2,000 beacons to support 'augmented reality wayfinding'
Airport believes new system will be more reliable than GPS or Google Maps
AMD launches Polaris-powered Radeon Pro Duo graphics card, packing twin GPUs and 32GB of GDDR5 RAM
$999 graphics card for heavyweight 'creatives' and engineers
Facebook-owned Oculus wants new trial against Zenimax over VR intellectual property
If at first you don't succeed, trial, trial and trial again?
AMD buys VR intellectual property from Nitero ahead of Radeon Vega graphics card launch
AMD aims to make virtual reality a wireless experience