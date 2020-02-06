Ubuntu Edge
Whatever happened to the 'desktop smartphone'?
From ambitious crowdfunder to barely a whispered memory, the Ubuntu Edge didn't lead the pack in the way many had hoped. But just what is the status of the converged, desktop-capable smartphone?
Ubuntu smartphone coming in the first quarter, despite crowd-funding failure
But the phone won't be the fancy, high-end device promised on Indiegogo
Canonical comes up $19m short for 'crowd funded' Ubuntu smartphone
