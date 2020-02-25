tablet
Eve V, the World's first crowdsourced tablet, to be launched within weeks
Eve V looks like it will give the Microsoft Surface Pro a strong run for its money - if the price is right
All of the business news from Apple's WWDC 2017
Consumers watch Apple's annual WWDC with open mouths and wallets, but the company had some interesting tidbits for business customers, too
NetScout launches new OptiView XG tablet device
OptiView XG is a dedicated tablet device for automated network and application analysis and monitoring
Surface Book review
Microsoft's Surface Book is a clever piece of kit but does that make it worthy of the "ultimate laptop" crown?
Has Microsoft seen the future of PCs, phones and tablets with its stackable 'modular computing device'?'
One device to rule them all?
Microsoft Surface Pro 4 Review
The fourth generation of Microsoft's industry-leading hybrid tablet is here. But will it keep replacing your laptop?
Lenovo reports net loss of £469m after restructuring costs
But Hong Kong devices firm weathers industry decline with 16 per cent revenue rise
As PC sales slip, Microsoft, Lenovo, HP and Dell band together for 'PC Does What?' campaign
Unholy alliance tries to revitalise the market
Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 4 and Macbook Pro-baiting Surface Book
The tablet that can replace the tablet that can replace your laptop
Windows 10 upgrade wireless glitch linked with Cisco VPN software
If you're running Microsoft's flagship tablet and a Cisco VPN, you might want to wait before upgrading.
iPad Pro: Is Apple really planning an attack on the enterprise?
Super tablet, hybrid, or something else? We examine the evidence and the inevitable rumours around one of Apple's hottest secrets.
Is Windows 10 really 'the most secure Windows ever', as Microsoft claims?
Windows acquired a terrible reputation for security with Windows 95, 98, ME and XP. But how much more secure for enterprise is Windows 10?
Microsoft Surface Pro 4: Everything we know so far
When's it out? What's inside it? Where will it sit in the market? We round up all the facts, rumours and insight
AMD break-up rumours persist as revenue estimates drop
'Weaker than expected consumer PC demand' is to blame
Could UK police soon be solving crimes with Microsoft HoloLens?
'We can do some amazing things with the technology' says developer
Driving a connected university education revolution: an interview with De Montfort director of IT Dieter Kraftner
'Rather than fight BYOD, our strategy is to embrace BYOD,' Kraftner tells Computing
Enterprise mobility: the tricky 'getting there' stage
Enterprise mobility is growing up fast but it is not mature yet, a Computing survey finds
Apple iPad sales crash to accelerate this year - and Android tablet sales to plunge as well
Tablet computers are so 2012: iPad sales dip as users prefer large-screen smartphones instead
Should fashion retailers gear up their stores for mobile and wearable tech?
Lacoste and Paul Smith are among brands that are considering using technology like the Apple Watch to improve customer experience
How easyProperty CTO Paul Ellerbeck aims to disrupt the lettings market without leaving a legacy of derelict infrastructure
Property start-up is making full use of cloud and mobile while remaining platform-agnostic
Mobile technology represents future of NHS healthcare, agree former Labour and Conservative health ministers
Alan Milburn and Stephen Dorrell tell e-Health Week that mobile apps have the potential to transform healthcare
Post-Christmas influx of new mobile devices poses enterprise security threat, warns EY
Businesses must ensure BYOD is properly managed, argues Massimo Cotrozzi, director of cyber crime investigations at EY
Apple sued over reduced storage space on iOS 8 devices
New OS takes up one fifth of space and users are angry…
Staffordshire Police to be handed tablets in £500,000 project
Tablets would free up about 5,000 hours a week or the equivalent of 100 extra officers, claims police and crime commissioner