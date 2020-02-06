Surface
Microsoft Windows 10 20H1 Preview Build 18936 released for Insiders in the Fast ring
New Windows 10 build enables users to go password-less with their devices
Sales of Microsoft Surface stagnant despite new launches
Microsoft Surface may be moribund but Officer 365, Azure and Xbox all posted strong growth
Microsoft shows off Qualcomm ARM-based 'Always Connected' laptops from HP and Asus
Qualcomm Snapdragon 835-based devices will be instant-on with 20-hour battery life - but will only run stripped-down version of Windows 10
Microsoft in humdrum update to Surface Pro - upgraded CPU and improvement in battery life the only changes of note
Small change for such a big announcement
Microsoft to launch successor to the Surface Pro 4 next week - but it won't be the Surface Pro 5
New Windows 10 hybrid will be powered by an Intel Kaby Lake microprocessor
Microsoft unveils Surface laptop running Windows 10 S - strictly tied to Microsoft's own Windows app store
Microsoft's first steps to taking full control of the Windows eco-system?
Microsoft unveils Surface Studio iMac clone - with a price to match
All-in-one desktop offers touchscreen, more pixels than a 4K TV and a 'Surface Dial' - for $2,999
Apple MacBook Pro images leaked just hours ahead of Microsoft's Surface PC unveiling
No escape from the Apple MacBook hype
Surface All-In-One desktop PC to be unveiled by Microsoft on 26 October
Want a new Surface Book or Surface Pro 4, or even the long-rumoured Surface Phone? Have a PC instead
Leaks indicate Microsoft Surface Book 2 will sport Kaby Lake microprocessor and deal with unsightly 'hinge gap'
Microsoft's first Surface Book criticised for cheap look and nasty 'hinge gap'
Top 10 laptops for 2016: Dell XPS 13, Asus ZenBook Pro, Microsoft Surface Book
The best notebooks, ultrabooks and convertibles you can buy this year
ZenBook Pro vs Surface Book vs MacBook Pro head-to-head review
A three-way laptop battle between Microsoft, Asus and Apple
Surface Book review
Microsoft's Surface Book is a clever piece of kit but does that make it worthy of the "ultimate laptop" crown?
Microsoft Surface Hub delayed until April due to 'manufacturing issues'
More time to save up for the £16,269 84-inch model
Microsoft's Surface Book arrives in the UK - yours for just £1,300
With change. Or why not treat yourself to the top-of-the-range model, yours for a modest £2,249?
Microsoft profits down 15 per cent as falling PC sales take their toll
But our cloud revenues are positively booming, claims Microsoft, while not actually revealing them
Top 10 Surface Pro 4 and iPad Pro alternatives
Our pick of the laptop replacements if you don't want to go with Microsoft or Apple
Top-of-the-range Microsoft Surface Book, sir? That'll be $3,199
Microsoft demands arm, leg, shirt off back AND your first-born for its new Surface Book
Microsoft's week: Windows 10 Mobile, bug patches and software tweaks
This week also saw Acer unveil two Windows 10 optimised devices
Can Microsoft's Surface Book single-handedly revitalise the dwindling PC market? Because it may have to
Ongoing failure to innovate means vendors are failing to resurrect a market ripe for the taking
Microsoft reveals Surface Pro 4 and Macbook Pro-baiting Surface Book
The tablet that can replace the tablet that can replace your laptop
Yodel rolls out Windows 10, Windows Phone and Surface 3 for over 5,000 employees
Microsoft seen as the best platform for the company's moble workforce
Google launches Nexus 5X, Nexus 6P, Android Marshmallow, Pixel C hybrid tablet and new Chromecast
Targets both Apple and Microsoft with bevy of new devices
New Windows 10 Mobile release hints at 6 October event reveal. And will Surface Pro 4 be there too?
Microsoft seems to be finally coming up with its next mobile ecosystem