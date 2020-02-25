Steve Wozniak
Steve Wozniak no longer believes 'anything Elon Musk or Tesla says'
Accuses the electric-car company of overhyping its products
Steve Wozniak: Removing iPhone 7 headphone jack will alienate customers
Apple co-founder not happy about rumoured plans
Steve Wozniak tells Apple: Sort out the iPhone 7 headphone jack or alienate customers
Woz whacks Apple over iPhone 7 headphone jack issue
Robots and humans will work together as job roles evolve
Forrester report suggests fears of a world without work for humans are unfounded
Google reveals 6ft-tall running robot called Atlas
Boston Dynamics unit tests robot that mimics the movements of animals and humans
Ban military from weaponising artificial intelligence, urge Hawking, Wozniak, Musk and over a thousand tech experts
If the military develops AI weapons then it will only be a matter of time before they appear in the hands of terrorists, dictators and warlords, say experts
No killer robots: Linux founder ridicules AI fears
Linus Torvalds sees robot rulers as bad science fiction
Steve Wozniak: iPhone's lack of change is what users want
Apple co-founder says stability is better than change, and everyone should give Tim Cook a chance
Steve Wozniak and Sir Tim Berners-Lee voice support for Edward Snowden's whistleblowing
Two giants of IT hail Snowden as a hero and call for greater privacy regulation
Rare Apple I system to go to auction
First Apple model expected to fetch big bucks
Apple chief Tim Cook fetches big bucks in charity auction
Having a cup of coffee with the head of Apple costs a lot of money
Steve Wozniak says Apple is losing its cool
The Woz calls out Apple for a lack of innovation
Screenwriter Aaron Sorkin lifts the curtain on Steve Jobs biopic
Sorkin says the movie will only have three scenes
Steve Wozniak to star in new iOS game
The Woz teams up with Danny Trejo
Steve Wozniak: Apple has become 'arrogant' with iPhone
Woz thinks Apple should eat more humble pie
Wozniak condemns Apple/Samsung patent war
Apple co-founder hates insignificant patents but does, however, like the iPhone 5
Apple I auction expected to raise up to £80,000
One of the few remaining models of Steve Wozniak's hand-built machines to be auctioned
Forgotten Apple founder has no regrets over decision to quit that cost him millions
Ron Wayne claims losing out on untold wealth was 'character building'
Steve Jobs biography: First thoughts on the opening chapters
Jobs meets the Woz, does acid and starts his first stint at Apple
Apple's iOS 5 bricks Steve Wozniak's iPhone
Apple co-founder tells us about the new operating system and what he wants in the iPhone 5
Steve Wozniak urges UK tech firms to foster culture of creativity
Apple co-founder and Fusion-io chief says staff must be given freedom to experiment
Woz opens the door for a return to Apple
Co-founder could come back
RSA 2010: Steve Wozniak reveals his hacking history
Apple-co-founder talks of cracking phones and beta-testing the Prius
Podcast Special: Views from the Valley
The hottest news from the US, including the latest patches from Microsoft and Adobe