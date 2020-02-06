Spear Phishing
Phishing emails have spiked this year, outgrowing malware
Why try to trick a system when you can just fool the user?
DarkHotel attackers return, with major shift in method
Instead of shared WiFi, DarkHotel's new attack pattern delivers its payload through social engineering and a Trojan
Ransomware attacks among the most likely to get through defences, research
Even before WannaCry, organisations were reporting relatively high infiltration rates for ransomware
The new Companies House website puts company directors at increased risk of spear phishing
Personal information about company directors is now free to download, so why haven't they been informed?
The return of the Microsoft Word macro virus with malicious documents that execute PowerShell scripts
Back to the nineties with spear-phishing attacks using Word macros
'Go back to your training schedule' to educate users and cut down phishing attacks, says Mimecast
Policy and governance tips to be revealed in next Wednesday's web seminar
Ransomware becoming a serious problem for UK businesses, survey
Ransomware is third only to malware and phishing attacks, according to survey
Hackers cause Ukrainian power cut - a reminder cyber attacks will become more dangerous in 2016
Ukrainian power outage 'sparked' by email-borne malware makes Ashley Madison hack seem trivial
Raise cyber security awareness by eschewing routine training and doing the unexpected - Mimecast
Use employees' social media profiles to show them how easy it is to obtain their data, says Orlando Scott-Cowley
The Russians are coming! Recession encourages Russian hackers to 'go west'
Unemployment caused by sanctions and low oil prices means more cyber attacks from highly skilled Russian IT specialists
One in five cyber crime victims feel they were specifically targeted by hackers
Figures by Get Safe Online suggest people are feeling more vulnerable to cyber crime
How being a victim of cyber crime made me an even bigger target for hackers
Computing's Danny Palmer almost found out the hard way how cyber criminals are getting craftier...
Russian government behind seven-year cyber-espionage campaign by 'Dukes' hacking group, claims F-Secure
F-Secure accuses the Kremlin of being behind well-resourced group that targeted governments worldwide
Hackers can make phishing attempts look like emails from your CEO
Michael Cock, group IT manager at Sutton and East Surrey Water, tells Computing employees have received phishing attempts in emails which appear to be from company chairman
How ForeScout provides Sutton and East Surrey Water with 'an overarching view of security'
Sutton and East Surrey Water group IT manager Michael Cock explains how ForeScout has improved security at the utilities firm
Why was Carphone Warehouse keeping customer passwords in plain text, just months after it was hacked? [UPDATED]
If customer credit cards were encrypted, why weren't current account details? Security specialists respond
Russian hackers breach Pentagon email system
US Department of Defense email shut down and officials point the finger at Russia
Data security: where are the main threats coming from now?
Spammers, script kiddies, crypto-malware, spear-phishing... Computing research reveals which threats IT professionals fear most
Kaspersky's Duqu 2.0 malware infiltration aided by stolen Foxconn digital certificates
Digital certificate signed in February used in Kaspersky malware to sniff network traffic