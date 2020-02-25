Sophos
Thoma Bravo to buy Sophos in £3.1bn deal
Thoma Bravo offer has been 'unanimously recommended' by the board of Sophos
SamSam ransomware scammers extort $5.9m in payments since January 2016
Ransomware disables critical apps, as well as files, forcing victims to pay-up or reinstall
Researchers find Javascript cryptomining code in 19 Android apps
Cyber crooks are intent on hiding cryptomining code in Android apps
Ransomware attacks will grow significantly in 2018, says Sophos
Ransomware will become a 'vexing problem' for firms in 2018, says report
Mac scammers are now masquerading as Apple
High-pressure scams rely on trusted brand names
Tech jobs clustered around Oxford and Cambridge, finds report
Reading, Manchester and Southampton are also hotspots finds Tech City UK report
Putting machine data to work
There are numerous uses for machine data once you've worked out how to process it, says Matt Davies of Splunk
Locky ransomware - a strain of Dridex - spreading via Word documents, security firms warn
Locky has already hit a hospital in the US, which had to pay $17,000 in Bitcoin to decrypt important data
'A government right to hack and a risk to British business' - Technology firms slam Investigatory Powers Bill
Representatives of the UK technology industry express grave concerns over 'Snooper's Charter' while giving evidence to Science and Technology Committee
Security experts praise Windows 10, but warn that few businesses have sufficient recovery strategy
Experts also explain that security must be designed into new systems and processes from the start
'Why spend millions on an iPhone exploit when you can bribe a sysadmin for corporate network access?'
Panel of security experts discusses the latest threats to enterprises
Security warning over Spotify update to terms and conditions
Spotify makes a data grab for user data
Only 41 per cent of local government employees believe they're protected against cyber-crime threat
Almost half of employees indicate a low level of awareness of cyber security across local government
Sophos floats on London Stock Exchange with £1bn-plus valuation
Apax Partners and co-founders Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer double their money as British anti-virus software company makes successful stock exchange debut
GCHQ and NSA target anti-virus software - but not British or American companies
Kaspersky highlighted in particular for cracking by GCHQ and NSA
Sophos to float in UK's biggest-ever tech share offering
Anti-virus software vendor co-founded by Jan Hruska and Peter Lammer finally decides to go public
Theft, breaches and ICO warnings: Top 10 IT news stories of the week
CIOs should be watching their backs after a particularly cybercrime-riddled seven days in IT
Security specialist Sophos only employs two IT security pros
CIO Jason Richards: Companies don't need 'an army of security professionals'
Sophos implements Zuora, Adobe Campaign, Salesforce and SAP in major transformational programme
Sophos CIO Jason Richards tells Sooraj Shah how the company has instilled a 'cloud-first' strategy at the firm
Web security providers welcome government Cyber Streetwise campaign
Sophos, Symantec and Tenable all support new effort to raise cyber awareness
A third of SMBs unaware they've been cyber attack victims
Research by Ponemon on behalf of Sophos says more help needed to enable SMBs to understand cyber threats
EU to vote on five-year minimum sentences for hackers
Hackers found guilty of attacking 'critical infrastructure' face five years or more in prison
Microsoft promising 'mega patch' Tuesday
IT departments braced for security and other updates to Microsoft's operating systems and applications
Malicious worm targets Skype users
Meanwhile, Microsoft releases a critical update for Office