Serco

Public sector contractors earned more than £19 billion last year

Supplier

Public sector contractors earned more than £19 billion last year

'Strategic suppliers' earned £19 billion from the UK public sector in the 12 months to September 2021.

clock 01 June 2022 • 2 min read

Hacking

Washington DC police department hit with Russian ransomware attack

The group claims to have stolen more than 250 gigabytes of data from compromised police systems

clock 27 April 2021 • 2 min read

Hacking

Serco confirms Babuk ransomware attack, Test and Trace not impacted

The attack hit only mainland European operations, Serco claims

clock 02 February 2021 • 3 min read

Government

Serco claims Glasgow Council illegally awarded £400m IT contract to CGI

Serco claims that Glasgow City Council didn't follow an open competitive process before awarding £400m contract to CGI

clock 26 May 2017 • 2 min read

Government

MoD cans DBS contract with Serco - bringing payroll and HR in-house

Serco brushes off MoD contract loss

clock 12 January 2016 • 2 min read

Services and Outsourcing

Thurrock Council terminates Serco outsourcing contract five-years early

Council pays £10m to release itself early from £20m per year deal - but claims it will save £4m a year

clock 23 July 2015 •

Public Sector

Outsourcer Serco pinched by hard-headed public-sector deal-making and loss-making private-sector contracts

Serco blames botched move into private sector outsourcing combined with tougher deal-making by the public sector for big losses

clock 11 November 2014 •

Services and Outsourcing

Backbytes: Austerity? What austerity?

Austerity never comes for the outsourcing companies whose income has risen by a quarter, according to the Institute for Government

clock 01 July 2014 •
