Proofpoint buys inside-threat management firm ObserveIT for $225m
Deal to close before the end of the year
Transport, shipping and utilities targeted in two new malware campaigns
One campaign involves an alleged state-sponsored threat group that has compromised at least 17 US utilities in the past five months
New SystemBC proxy malware now being distributed through RIG, Fallout exploit kits, warn researchers
The malware uses SOCKS5 to evade detection, warns Proofpoint
Kronos banking Trojan re-emerges after re-tooling and re-brand as Osiris
Germany, Japan and Poland targetted in new banking Trojan campaign, according to Proofpoint
CIOs outline the security risks of using Office 365
Microsoft's flagship cloud-based productivity suite can leave its users exposed to serious security risks
Research finds disconnect between belief and reality in Office 365 security
Microsoft customers believe that they are always protected; the truth is much more varied
The email security imbalance: how much do intrusions now outweigh spend?
Regardless of your Office 365 tier, layered security is the best way to protect your business email
Office 365 is popular, but experts agree that even the top tier should be bolstered by third party systems
Cyber crooks are more interested in exploiting people, not software flaws, claims Proofpoint
Ransomware, phishing, cryptocurrency threats and cloud attacks all growing fast, warns security report
North Korean hacking group Lazarus targeting bitcoin and point-of-sale infrastructure in dash for cash
North Korea's Lazarus Group following the money, warns Proofpoint
Russian hackers looking to take advantage of Adobe Flash vulnerability
Researchers working at enterprise security firm Proofpoint have found that the infamous Fancy Bear hackers are looking to take advantage of a new Adobe Flash vulnerability.
Top five phishing phrases used by online scammers
Don't think you could be scammed or Trojanised in a phishing scam?
Locky ransomware - a strain of Dridex - spreading via Word documents, security firms warn
Locky has already hit a hospital in the US, which had to pay $17,000 in Bitcoin to decrypt important data
Banking Trojan Dyreza morphs to target supply chains
Bored of banking, Dyreza turns its attention to high-value targets in the supply chain