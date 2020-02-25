Procurement
GDS to create new 'model contracts' for public sector procurement
GDS turns to buyers and suppliers for guidance in overhaul of procurement contract processes
Forgetfulness is the biggest cause of cloud price shocks
Procurement functions that cannot handle pay-as-you-go and daily payments are another hurdle, say web seminar panellists
Six per cent of all IT procurement is shadow IT
Computing research finds a lack of strategy around IT buying decisions, with under 40 per cent of purchases following an organisational strategy, and most being individually sanctioned
Who are the IT procurement decision makers? - research
Line of business heads are increasingly involved, but is their influence greater than the IT director?
SMEs and the government: It's a race, not a sprint
The government has made headway to better engage SMEs, but scalability remains a barrier for small companies, argues LOC Consulting's Tim Kempster
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
Large IT vendors collaborating with SMEs is 'vital' for innovation, says Fujitsu chief
'No one company has all the answers or has the monopoly on good ideas,' says Michael Keegan, chairman of the UK & Ireland region for Fujitsu
TechUK calls for more help for SMEs using G-Cloud
Government 'on right track' to meet targets, but more needs to be done, says TechUK report
Common system implementation pitfalls and how to avoid them
Deploying a new system is rarely a hassle-free process, but with some careful planning and forethought, most potential problems can be avoided, argues Geoff Mendelsohn of Bivonas Law
Government Digital Service in need of a refresh, says DVLA CTO Iain Patterson
Patterson was sad to see Mike Bracken leave GDS but believes that there is now an opportunity for new people, new roles and new approaches
Local government CEOs want CIOs to focus on business objectives rather than 'clever' technologies
Talk business, not technology, urge local government CEOs of their IT directors
Scotland's NHS 24 IT system is £41m over budget and over two years behind schedule
Contract dispute with Capgemini led to further delays in a project which has been riddled with problems
Met Police on the verge of outsourcing hundreds of jobs to SSCL
Finance, procurement and HR departments to be outsourced imminently
NHS overpays for IT by more than 900 per cent - survey
Charities aren't much better
RSA renews Vodafone IT contract with focus on 'more mobile and secure infrastructures'
'We need a strong provider who understands our business and is able to provide us with the best technology, which is why we chose Vodafone,' says RSA supply manager Gavin Hobbs
Pet projects: an interview with Royal Veterinary College director of information services Simon Jackson
Jackson tells Computing how Mercato KnowledgeBus, BYOD and Wi-Fi are helping the RVC to remain a world renowned training institution
RSA appoints former Santander Germany CIO as its new COO
Darren McKenzie will be part of the team leading a transformation in RSA's operational, IT and procurement strategy
Leicester City Council looking to replace 10-year-old CRM system
Council had suggested it was moving to Microsoft Dynamics CRM in 2011 but this isn't mentioned in tender notice
'The last thing the government wants is to work with SMEs...'
Former HMRC CIO Phil Pavitt believes that little has changed in the past five years, but do SMEs agree? Computing spoke to a wide variety of firms to ask if government moves to encourage smaller firms to supply services are working
Procurement teams the 'biggest enemy' to SMEs breaking in to government, says ex HMRC CIO
'There has been no fundamental DNA change, it has just been window dressing' - Specsavers CIO Phil Pavitt
Can the tower model still work despite GDS wanting to knock it down?
'I don't read the GDS blog and think anything we're doing is wrong,' says Tri-borough CIO Ed Garcez
Metropolitan Police to cut 700 staff in IT outsourcing plan
Staff at Digital Policing arm facing the axe under plan to outsource software development and IT services
TechUK slams government for creating confusion over IT procurement
Trade association disappointed that significant change in policy was announced in a Government Digital Service (GDS) blog post
How can G-Cloud remain a government success story?
The Government Digital Service needs to iron out several issues that are hampering the initiative and confusing suppliers and buyers alike