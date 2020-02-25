privacy
Avast to close Jumpshot data-analytics firm following claims it sold anti-virus users' web-browsing data
Avast CEO Ondrej Vlcek claims he made the decision following a review instigated after he joined seven months ago
Google to whack third-party tracking cookies - but you'll have to wait until 2022
Google shifts position on tracking cookies and announces plans to tackle 'browser fingerprinting'
Privacy International demands Amazon, Google and other cloud companies reveal use of 'cloud extraction' technology
Privacy pressure group calls for 17 cloud giants to 'protect customer data from legal backdoors'
California's new consumer privacy law comes into effect this week
The landmark California Consumer Privacy Act offers Californians several basic rights
ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
European Court of Justice Privacy Shield legal opinion to be published on Thursday
ECJ advocate general also considering whether EU's standard contractual clauses provide sufficient protection for European consumers
Apple's iPhone 11 Pro is tracking users who disable location services
The behaviour is against Apple's own privacy policy
Google in deal to transfer full medical records from US healthcare company, claims whistleblower
Google denies whistleblower claims that it plans to "mine patient information" and "sell or share data with third parties"
Apple slammed by developers over 'anti-competitive' privacy changes to iOS 13
App makers claim that Apple's tightened privacy permissions won't apply to Apple apps
Facial recognition begins creeping roll-out across London with installation on Kings Cross estate and Canary Wharf set to follow
Question marks over GDPR opt-outs for facial recognition surveillance systems springing up across London
Netherlands' government: Staff shouldn't use Office due to privacy problems over telemetry
Report recommends against using Office Online or Office mobile apps over exfiltration of data
'Highly intrusive' facial recognition trials should be suspended, urge MPs
MPs question legal basis for facial recognition trials conducted by police forces
Microsoft Office 365 banned by schools in Germany over privacy fears
And Apple and Google are no better, warns the data protection registrar of the state of Hesse
Legal challenge launched against police use of facial recognition technology
Three-day hearing starts today
Facebook to create privacy oversight committee with Zuckerberg personally accountable for data privacy, claims report
Move comes as Facebook faces fine of up to $5bn over lackadaisical attitude to users' privacy
Microsoft 365 updated with new security features, privacy controls
New Compliance Manager tool will let admins manage compliance across multiple data assets
Unknown US security breach exposes data of 80 million households
Twenty-four gigabyte database includes full names, marital status, age and incomes
Facebook sets aside $3bn to cover anticipated US privacy violations fine
Facebook posts record profits but braces for Federal Trade Commission fine that could total $5bn
Amazon's Alexa Data Services team could track users to their homes, claim insiders
Insiders reveal more about the personal information the Alexa Data Services team are able to read from users' Alexa personal assistants
Russian bill to filter internet traffic via government-controlled servers set to become law
Stable Runet Law justified by government on security grounds
540 million Facebook records exposed by app developers on insecure AWS server
More chickens come home to roost at Facebook
"Right to be forgotten" not globally applicable
The ECJ has been told that the ruling can only be enforced in EU member states
Microsoft tests feature to allow users to control their personal data
Microsoft dips a toe into the personal information economy
Apple, Amazon and many other firms granted special access to Facebook users' data, claims report
Facebook has 'work to do to regain people's trust' concedes privacy director