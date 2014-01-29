Five-year integrated communications agreement includes fixed and mobile voice services and a managed network
Parent company of Hovis, Mr Kipling, Batchelors, Quorn and Bisto secures Capgemini's services for a further five years
New platform aims to reduce waste and improve customer service
Amid growing signs that the UK faces a serious shortage of IT leadership skills, Computing kicks off a campaign to help nurture the CIOs of tomorrow
New software aims to solve "long-standing issues" at the firm's Hovis bakery division
Manufacturer's technology-led integration project tops the agenda, despite economic challenges
Services under the £9m Capgemini contract will be provided from the UK, Poland and India