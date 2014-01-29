Premier Foods

Premier Foods selects Vodafone for telecoms and networking deal

Five-year integrated communications agreement includes fixed and mobile voice services and a managed network

clock 29 January 2014 •

Services and Outsourcing

Premier Foods extends Capgemini outsourcing contract

Parent company of Hovis, Mr Kipling, Batchelors, Quorn and Bisto secures Capgemini's services for a further five years

clock 18 August 2010 • 1 min read

Applications

Premier Foods transforms supply chain IT at Hovis

New platform aims to reduce waste and improve customer service

clock 23 November 2009 • 1 min read

Management

Developing the IT leaders of tomorrow

Amid growing signs that the UK faces a serious shortage of IT leadership skills, Computing kicks off a campaign to help nurture the CIOs of tomorrow

clock 10 September 2009 • 5 min read

Applications

Premier Foods trials goods tracking system

New software aims to solve "long-standing issues" at the firm's Hovis bakery division

clock 08 September 2009 • 1 min read

Management

Premier Foods cooks up IT transformation

Manufacturer's technology-led integration project tops the agenda, despite economic challenges

clock 06 August 2009 • 5 min read

Services and Outsourcing

Premier Foods renews outsourcing deal

Services under the £9m Capgemini contract will be provided from the UK, Poland and India

clock 03 April 2009 • 1 min read
