PC market recovery goes into reverse due to Intel chip shortage
Worldwide PC sales fall by 4.3 per cent in the fourth quarter as supply issues stymie demand
Intel: Unexpected increase in demand for PCs behind chip shortages
Surging demand in the data centre comes as the PC market returns to growth
Quarterly PC sales up for the first time in six years
Both IDC and Gartner concur that PC sales rose strongly in the second quarter
Lenovo pays peanuts to acquire Fujitsu's PC business - once one of the biggest in the world
PC shipments 'stable' in the third quarter, according to IDC
More powerful CPUs from AMD and Intel fuelling interest in new PCs
AMD reveals 27 July launch for Ryzen 3 and prices for Threadripper that undercut Intel by half
Four core, four thread Ryzen 3 CPUs will consist of just two consumer desktop models at launch, while the top-of-the-range Ryzen 9 will cost $999
AMD: Ryzen 3 to launch on 27 July as it reveals Ryzen Threadripper prices
Five of the ugliest PC cases available today
Building a new PC? Here's some of the most hideous-looking PC cases money can (but shouldn't) buy
Dell's Alienware gaming PC maker grabs AMD Threadripper exclusive - until the end of 2017
Dell pinning down a special deal on one of the PC industry's most exciting CPUs in years
Why the needless Microsoft Xbox One X could destroy the games industry
4K, teraflops and all the rest are no replacement for decent games - when is the arms race going to end?
Intel scraps Intel Developer Forum as it looks beyond PCs for growth
Intel decides that PCs are so 1990s
Spending on devices will rise two per cent to $600bn in 2017 - Gartner
Higher component costs combined with users opting for quality over price will see average selling prices for devices go up
PC sales decline once again in 2016, Gartner and IDC figures confirm
Skylake, VR and Nvidia 10-series graphics cards not enough to spark a revival in PC sales
Lenovo looks to buy Samsung's PC business for one trillion won
Samsung continues to retreat from barely profitable businesses
HP's new Z2 Mini billed as the 'world's smallest workstation'
HP takes aim at Apple's ageing line of Mac Mini workstations
Memory cell switching technique with terahertz radiation could boost performance by 1,000 times
Scientists claim that technique could switch memory cells in a trillionth of a second
Surface All-In-One desktop PC to be unveiled by Microsoft on 26 October
Want a new Surface Book or Surface Pro 4, or even the long-rumoured Surface Phone? Have a PC instead
Lenovo in talks to acquire Fujitsu's PC business
After gorging on the PC businesses of IBM, NEC and Medion, Lenovo sets its sights on Fujitsu
Has Apple forgotten about its Macs and MacBooks as it chases electric dreams of autonomous vehicles?
Apple needs to refresh its dated line-up of Macs and MacBooks - fast - if it is not to be left behind by VR and left on the shelves by disgruntled customers
Seagate unveils 10TB hard disk drives for consumer PC users
Release follows on from 10TB enterprise drives released last year
PC sales fall again in EMEA - this time down by 10 per cent in the first quarter
PC sales continue to fall across Europe as businesses hold off on Windows 10 and consumers buy TVs instead
HP Inc revenues down 12 per cent as customers wait for Windows 10 on Skylake
Sales down across the board, but HP Inc may benefit from new Intel Skylake microprocessors this year