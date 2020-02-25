mobile payments
Facebook selects London as the hub to build WhatsApp's mobile payment feature
London selected by Facebook as it hosts a large number of people from countries where WhatsApp is popular
PayPal checks out with iZettle in $2.2bn deal
PayPal to take on Square in the small-business payments market following iZettle acquisition
Comic Relief replaces 'knocked together' payment services
Charity engages Braintree to move away from previous payment system which was in danger of failing and losing millions of pounds of donations, admits CTO
PayPal back after global fault hit every account Monday night
UPDATED Failure meant all transactions made after 5pm UK time appeared to 'vanish into thin air'
Apple Pay goes live in the UK - but HSBC customers will have to wait
Apple Pay can be used anywhere where contactless payments are accepted, as well within apps such as Addison Lee, Just Eat and Topman
Why TfL's contactless payment's 'perfectly secure' infrastructure is propped up by Microsoft .NET and not Oracle
Computing sits down with a key player in contactless, to discuss the technology behind it, as well as - inevitably - card clash
Rugby Football Union puts faith in Worldpay as single payment provider
Company claims contactless and mobile payments have boosted bottom line
Will Apple Pay finally make mobile payments the norm?
With Apple Pay, security and payment experts believe that digital payment may finally take off
Apple teams up with MasterCard, Visa for iPhone 6 mobile wallet
NFC technology will reportedly let iPhone users make payments using their shiny new Apple devices
Pay-by-touch feature to debut in iPhone 6 - report
Move by Apple could kick-start mobile payments, especially in the US
Amazon accused of 'bullying' publishers while Barnes & Noble spins off e-reader business
E-commerce giant's print-on-demand plans upset publishers
Apple looking to hire e-currency experts, eyes 'serious' move into mobile payments
Reports suggest iPhone and iPad maker wants to move into mobile payments business.
Facebook eyes mobile payment service for Europe - report
E-money service would enable users to make payments and transfer funds to others
Weve partners with MasterCard to provide smartphone payments
Joint venture from O2, Vodafone and EE will allow users to make mobile payments without battery or the internet
HSBC, Nationwide, Santander to offer Zapp mobile payments
Zapp users can pay by asking the retailer for a six-digit code, or using NFC or QR technology
JP Morgan moves in to patent Bitcoin-like payment systems
System to stay anonymous, with bonus of saving wiring fees
YO! Sushi boosts customer experience with Omnico mobile payment solution
ClarityLive has streamlined the payment process by half a minute per customer
Pilot projects: from mainframe to smartphone at Air France
The airline is jettisoning its legacy baggage as it flies into the mobile age
Splunk 2013: Mobile matters for WorldPay in big data boom
WorldPay's Darren Dance tells Computing how being able to crunch data generated by mobile is a big part of the payment company's future
O2 unveils 4G tariffs - matches EE's prices
Telefonica-owned firm does not have EE's cheapest price plan option
Why Google shares fell despite 19 per cent growth in revenues
Mobile advertising concerns reflected in five per cent drop in share price
Renault partners with Atos for 'connected car revolution'
Initiative will see tablets built into cars
Lloyds Bank to offer mobile payments to micro-merchants and start-ups
Semi-state-owned bank in deal with Monitise to develop mobile payments services for small business