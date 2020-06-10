Max Schrems
ECJ opinion backs Facebook over data privacy 'standard contractual clauses'
Advocate general Henrik Saugmandsgaard Øe backs standard contract clauses, but warns they require ongoing scrutiny
European Court of Justice Privacy Shield legal opinion to be published on Thursday
ECJ advocate general also considering whether EU's standard contractual clauses provide sufficient protection for European consumers
What will Google do next on consent? All eyes are on tech giant after record GDPR fine
Google's consent mechanism for sharing personal data is deliberately obtuse. This needs to change if it is not to hemorrhage trust, argues lawyer Carolyn Bertin
France's CNIL data protection agency fines Google €50m - but accused of ignoring French newspapers doing the same thing
Former Facebook CISO suggests that CNIL maybe somewhat partial in its enforcement actions
European Court of Justice to investigate Facebook's data transfers
Irish Court has referred long-running Schrems privacy case to the ECJ
Activist Max Schrems launches NOYB to defend individual privacy under GDPR
Not-for-profit will help prosecute privacy cases against tech firms
Facebook's data transfer arrangements face legal challenge in Irish court
Model transfer clauses come under scrutiny as Irish data protection commissioner looks to refer them to the ECJ
Problems for model clauses and Privacy Shield as MEPs and regulators flex their muscles
EU-US data transfer mechanisms look to be on shaky ground
European Court of Justice strikes down Safe Harbour
Huge implications for US tech businesses such as Google and Facebook
Social media without the snooping - nice idea but can it really work?
There is rising concern about what Facebook et al do with our data, but sites like MeWe and Ello have their work cut out to provide an alternative vision