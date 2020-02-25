LTE
Thirty-six new security flaws found in 4G mobile networks
South Korean researchers discovered 36 new flaws using a technique called 'fuzzing'
Huawei and Samsung settle 4G intellectual property dispute
Huawei had accused Samsung of using its 4G intellectual property without a licence
4G mobile networks are riddled with exploitable security flaws, claim researchers
Academics identify ten serious 4G security flaws
AT&T to rollout 5G services this year
AT&T's 5G rollout plans will make it one of the first to run next-generation mobile technology
Peter Cochrane: The 'war of the wireless antennas' won't be won without a fundamental rethink
The release of wireless spectrum is one thing, but how can antenna technology efficiently manage the many different bands and technologies? Peter Cochrane suggests that it can't
Apple's week: XP users lose iTunes, iPhone 7 will get VoLTE, Apple Watch teardown
All the news about Apple last week
Qualcomm details Snapdragon 810 and 808 64-bit smartphone chips with 300Mbps LTE support
New smartphone chips offer support for high-speed LTE networks and 4K displays
Qualcomm unveils 64bit Snapdragon 410 chip and plans 4G support across the board
410 is firm's first 64bit ARM chip for smartphones
Nokia to swallow up Nokia Siemens Networks joint venture for LTE focus
Nokia to take full control of network and telecoms joint venture as Siemens bails out
Nvidia releases its first mobile processor with LTE integration
Chip aims looks to compete with Qualcomm's mobile offerings
Apple preparing for iPad 3 unveiling
Device could arrive by March with LTE support
CES: Audi to roll out LTE cars with Nvidia Tegra 3 chips
Firm also touts Audi Connect concept and assisted driving
Top 10 tech triumphs we want to see in 2012
Facebook to float, a blunder-free Olympics and other tech wishes for the new year
Smartphones rock, mobile internet sucks
LTE will save us, won't it?
Mobile devices to exceed global population by 2014 as Asia comes online
Apple expected to produce cut-price iPhone to feed huge demand in China
Samsung announces plans for LTE handset
Company to team up with MertroPCS for US trial
WiMax phone said to be on the way
Sprint and HTC reportedly prepping handset