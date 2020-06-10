London Metal Exchange
The next five years in security: more zero-days, more ransomware and more espionage with AI deployed on both sides, warns LME CISO Russell Wing
GDPR won't just mean potential fines for IT security compromises, warns Wing, it will provide a 'guide price' for cyber criminals
London Metal Exchange to launch super-fast network in October
LMEnet part of £30m investment project at the London Metal Exchange
CTO interview: Technology and tradition at the London Metal Exchange
Insourcing IT at the London Metal Exchange is just the start of a slew of new projects, chief technology officer Robin Paine tells Graeme Burton
Why the London Metal Exchange is investing £1m in new technology for old-style 'pit trading'
LME chief technology officer Robin Paine talks to Computing about the Exchange's plans to upgrade its face-to-face trading technology
London Metals Exchange to invest £1m in new trading floor technology
137-year-old Exchange rejects proposals to ditch 'open-outcry trading floor' and will update it instead
London Metal Exchange 'insources' its IT team
One hundred employees return to tend the IT function at the LME