local councils
How St Albans Council transformed citizen services with a front-to-back-end digital platform
Caroline Croft, Digital and ICT Manager at St Albans City & District Council, provides an insight into the organisation's end-to-end IT transformation
Majority of local authorities are still running on Windows 7, shows research
Councils are relying on legacy systems
Local authorities facing huge bills following Oracle audits
Local authorities are struggling to keep up with rising costs on Oracle software, claims TmaxSoft
Twenty-five per cent of local authorities affected by ransomware
Only one council admits to paying the ransom with the rest claiming they simply restored from backups