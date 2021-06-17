ADVERTISEMENT

Lina Khan

Biden picks big tech critic Lina Khan as Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission

Government

Biden picks big tech critic Lina Khan as Chair of the US Federal Trade Commission

Khan has been a vocal opponent of big tech's dominance for years, and now has the power to back up her beliefs

clock 17 June 2021 • 3 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Most read
01

Google releases urgent Chrome update to address zero-day bug under active attack

10 June 2021 • 2 min read
02

Microsoft to end Windows 10 support in October 2025

15 June 2021 • 2 min read
03

MPs and civil servants use self-deleting chat for routine communications, government admits

14 June 2021 • 3 min read
04

Microsoft takes down large-scale campaign to steal information from business email

16 June 2021 • 2 min read
05

Hackers steal source code from game publisher Electronic Arts

11 June 2021 • 2 min read
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT