'Everyone talks about the ethics of AI, but don't forget the law,' says Dr Kuan Hon
Legal expert warns industry to remember the law as it applies to AI, especially GDPR
GDPR also covers "security by design" in hardware and software, warns Dr Kuan Hon
Data controllers obliged to consider "data protection by design and by default" under GDPR - which will also cover firmware
Infrastructure providers should re-examine their contracts under the lens of NIS
Companies must inform the ICO of incidents, but that doesn't apply to their cloud providers
Tesco Bank FCA fine proves its not just the ICO that will fine companies for security breaches, say lawyers
Companies that don't take security seriously enough could be hit with multiple fines from different regulators
You could be fined twice for the same breach under GDPR and NIS
Critical infrastructure providers could be hit with a double penalty for a data breach where new EU laws coincide
GDPR: Compliance emails often unnecessary and based on 'bad advice' in many cases, claims Dr Kuan Hon
Dr Kuan Hon blames poor legal advice and 'media misinformation' for wave of GDPR emails
GDPR is now in force! Read the best resources to prepare
GDPR is now online and firms need to comply or risk heavy fines. Here are the details you need to ensure you're ready
Review: 'Data Localization Laws and Policy', by Kuan Hon
It might cost £110, but that's cheap compared to the cost of consulting with the best data protection lawyers - or a fine under GDPR
Could cloud vendors dump big customers to avoid shared liability once GDPR is enacted?
Fieldfisher GDPR expert Kuan Hon explains the possibilities, with potential fines for large firms set to run into billions when the new law comes into force next year
GDPR is a Year 2000-style cash cow, warns GDPR legal expert Dr Kuan Hon
But contradictions and ambiguities in the GDPR might mean some claimed transgressions will have to be settled in court