Johnson Matthey
The top 10 UK data-breach stories of 2015
The worst data breaches and the biggest security stories of 2015
What do CIOs see as the best procurement model for IT?
CIOs and industry experts debate whether a centralised function or a specialist IT function is the best fit for procuring IT
Who's to blame for a data breach?
CIOs at Johnson Matthey, Reckitt Benckiser and other major organisations debate who should take responsibility for data breaches
Agile methodology: Can you ever have too many agile projects?
Agile is used by firms to increase the speed of a project, but research suggests that too much of agile can actually slow things down