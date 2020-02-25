Intel-bigdata
Will 2015 be the 'year of re-platforming' as firms move wholesale to NoSQL and Hadoop?
Couchbase CEO Bob Wiederhold says the stars are aligned for big changes in enterprise data platforms this year
Intel's Chris Shaw on getting into big data
When 'double digit growth' in data just isn't enough, new plans are needed...
Christmas - saved: A video interview with Santa's CIO
Rudolph may guide the sleigh, but this guy's co-ordinating a big-data revolution 2,000 years in the making.
IT Leaders Summit: Will the CMO ever replace the CIO?
It's a real question for some IT leaders, but the relationship may be better viewed in a more constructive way
Intel announces new Stephen Hawking speech system will be open source
'It has the potential to greatly improve the lives of disabled people all over the world,' says renowned physicist
Health companies should invest in analytics to ward off cyber attacks, says report
'Not a matter of if, but when' attacks will happen says VP of research, IDC Health Insights
Big Giving: How Microsoft Azure helps JustGiving make charity agile
When you've got millions of customer details but no way to connect them, it's time to build a bigger graph...
Marks & Spencer: 'With Tibco Spotfire it's not like data-based decision making, it's like common sense'
How Marks & Spencer is propagating analytics throughout the organisation to enable more informed decision making on-the-fly
Orchestrating workload across public and private cloud
Intel lays down its strategy for dealing with infrastructure, endpoint and other technical considerations.
Looking beyond Oracle: two high-end SQL databases you may never have heard of
Harte-Hanks and Blue Yonder tell John Leonard why they selected Splice Machine and EXASolution over more established SQL databases from the majors
Oxford University's big data and Internet of Things project to 'create the NASA of biomedicine'
Oxford University and the Chan Soon-Shiong Institute of Molecular Medicine creates project to harness big data to improve cancer treatment
Attracting and retaining data scientists: not easy unless you're in the financial or technology sectors
'Unless you're an Amazon, where you're perceived as a technology company, it will always be hard to attract and retain these types of talents,' says Jan Karstens, CTO at predictive analytics firm Blue Yonder
Neelie Kroes' €2.5bn EU big data push - but what will it really do?
Neelie Kroes, the EU's digital agenda commissioner, wants to splash €2.5bn on a scheme to develop big data in Europe
SAP and Birst collaborate to offer cloud-based analytics on Hana
Engineering partnership promises high-speed analytics from a single cloud platform
NASDAQ attempts to shield itself from Shellshock with help of Splunk
The US stock exchange had previously used Splunk to combat the threat from Heartbleed
Coca-Cola uses Splunk for data-driven insight
'Without data you're just a person with an opinion,' Coca-Cola's senior platform architect tells delegates at splunk.conf 2014
Internet of things case study: reducing water leaks by smart pressure management
John Leonard talks to i2O Water software director Mike Williams about the Internet of Things, self-learning systems and the need for new architectures
DataStax announces $106m VC funding for NoSQL database Cassandra
Tranche puts DataStax second only to MongoDB in league of best-funded NoSQL firms
How crowdsourcing data analysis helps NASA defend Earth from Asteroids
Narinder Singh, president of TopCoder, on 'democratising participation' in NASA's data analysis
Using mobile and big data to accommodate customer needs - an interview with Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos
Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos tells Danny Palmer how harnessing mobile and big data technology is allowing the hotel booking service to cater to the personal preferences of customers
Lax customer data analytics 'not acceptable' in today's industry, says Hotels.com CTO
Hotels.com CTO Thierry Bedos likens not knowing what website visitors want to bakers not knowing what regular customers like
Bayern Munich partners with SAP to power analytics and enterprise software
Deal will see German football champions use SAP Hana to monitor player performance and health
Analyse first, store second says big-data analytics firm Guavus
Guavus chief technologist Ben Parker discusses streaming analytics and the increasing use of open source
Michael J Fox Foundation uses big data to monitor Parkinson's disease
Medical research organisation joins forces with Intel to help speed development of new drugs