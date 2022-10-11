Intel Alder Lake

Intel says leaked Alder Lake BIOS source code is authentic

Threats and Risks

The leaked file reportedly includes source code, private keys, change logs, and multiple compilation tools

clock 11 October 2022 • 3 min read
