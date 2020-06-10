InfoSec
How Laya Healthcare overhauled its data privacy for GDPR in just two-and-a-half days
Laya Healthcare implemented multi-factor authorisation with a simple interface as it grappled with its GDPR obligations
'IT shouldn't tell OT they have an ugly baby,' says Anglo American CISO
How digital and physical infrastructure can work in harmony with operational technology
Good cyber security culture should, literally, begin in employees' homes, says HSBC CISO Paula Kershaw
Top CISOs share their top employee engagement tips at InfoSec
How William Hill's CISO sells cyber security to the board: Simple, practical, pragmatic and obvious
CISOs need to sell security to the board like a marketeer, says William Hill's Group CISO Killian Faughnan
Malwarebytes is evolving to beat cyber crime
CEO Marcin Kleczynski on machine learning, the trouble with Apple and the ease of social engineering
'BYOD has given way to the IoT' says ForeScout
CEO Mike DeCesare says that old methods of protecting cyber assets are not relevant in a connected world
More than a third of UK cyber security pros say their companies were attacked in 2015
Most infosec pros reported that phishing or social engineering were the form of attack
Why the private sector is poaching cyber security experts from the public sector
Simon Kouttis, head of cyber security practice at executive search firm Stott & May, explains why businesses are recruiting infosec talent from government
Cyber security professionals - which industry gives you the best salary for your skill set?
You could earn nearly 50 per cent more depending on which industry you work in. In some, the CISO is paid more than the CIO...
Edinburgh Council under fire from ICO for not appointing a CISO or training all its staff on information security
Only 3,000 of the council's 18,000 workforce had completed mandatory training, and there was no overarching information security policy in place
Cyber cops in recruitment battle with organised crime gangs for 'highly skilled' people
Illegal downloading 'a gateway to the dark side' of cyber crime, National Crime Agency's Andy Archibald warns at Infosec
'We're all in the blast radius of a cyber arms race,' warns Bruce Schneier
Security expert warns of increasing cyber warfare, especially as it's difficult to tell if you're being attacked by a government or 'two guys in a basement'
