IBM TIEs up with McAfee to handle cyber threats
Combining systems should lower response times
Major technology firms warn that Brexit will pose 'significant threat' to business
IBM has said that the UK could easily lose its position as an AI and cyber-security leader
Azure's Pelican cloud storage system casts shadow over tape
Microsoft is working to add a new tier of disk-based storage that is faster and easier to integrate than tape
Demand for speed and analytics drive Cloud Object Storage updates
IBM launched its new Cloud Object Storage services at its THINK conference
IBM adds crypto-anchors to blockchain to fight fraud
A crypto-anchor ties a physical product to the blockchain
IBM thinks its 1mm² computer could lead to smart everything
The salt-grain-sized chip could support AI programs on just about any device
IBM unveils new cloud solution for data scientists
The system can be deployed 'in minutes', says IBM
Rambus and IBM develop hybrid memory for future data centres
Combining new memory systems with DRAM should lead to higher performance at a lower cost
UK universities are first to take IBM's POWER9 to further academic research
New servers will be used to advance research into data analysis, modelling and prediction, as well as being used for AI workloads
IBM prepares clients for GDPR with Cloud Risk Insights
IBM is targeting companies with critical data in the cloud or on-prem that could be at risk of being breached
How AI could help your organisation thrive in the age of scrutiny
John Everhard explains the role of technology in establishing a more transparent, meritocratic workplace
Transport as a data issue. An interview with TfL CDO Lauren Sager Weinstein
Efficiencies in London's transit systems will be made by joining more of the dots
Data analytics are all fun and games until Uber accuses you of a one night stand
Customer data is a valuable resource, but what happens when it's misused?
GSK's chief data officer reveals how machine learning has been used to speed up drug discovery
Machine learning is driving a step change in the production of new medicines, says Dr Mark Ramsay
UK government launches fund to research self-driving off-road vehicles
Government to spend £22m funding research into off-road autonomous vehicles
EU plan to compel companies to hand over data outside the EU for legal investigations
EU plan not much different from US Department of Justice EU data grab it opposes
IBM builds on software-defined offering as data use expands
Companies are replacing ageing infrastructure with software-defined storage
How Blue Chip has moved towards automation with software-defined storage
Off-loading low-level tasks means more time for trained staff to focus on growth
Acronis hits the grid with Williams partnership
Storing data is just as important as collecting it for F1 teams
Data analytics could put a stop to fake news, says IBM
Jason Burns of IBM Ireland insists that automation is becoming ever more important in the data space
'Explosion' in unstructured data is arousing interest and investment in object storage
IBM topped every metric in Gartner's ranking of object-based storage products
The Bunker and IBM protect data by spreading it across the UK
Storing data in ex-nuclear facilities is only the start of The Bunker's protection proposition
Political risk broker BPL upgrades entire storage infrastructure to eradicate latency challenges
The firm was hindered by waning storage systems
How Red Bull is racing into the future with IBM data insight tech
Spectrum Scale copes with "seriously demanding use cases" says CIO.