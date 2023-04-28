Hardenhuish School

UK school hit by ransomware attack

Threats and Risks

UK school hit by ransomware attack

Hardenhuish School in Wiltshire says it hopes at least some systems will be back online next week

clock 28 April 2023 • 2 min read
Most read
01

Samsung data breach affects UK customers

17 November 2023 • 1 min read
02

Ransomware gang files SEC complaint over undisclosed breach

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
03

Alibaba cancels cloud split

16 November 2023 • 1 min read
04

Royal Mail budgets £10 million to improve system resilience

17 November 2023 • 2 min read
05

IT outsourcing costing Eurozone banks 'millions'

16 November 2023 • 2 min read