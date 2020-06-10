Hailo
Hailo, the UK rival to Uber, plunges deeper into the red
Daimler to the rescue for loss-making UK taxi-hailing app
DevOps Summit: DevOps tips the balance in favour of in-house development
Euromoney, British Gas and Ovo Energy adopt DevOps methodologies to speed up development cycles and reduce failed releases
DevOps Summit: DevOps flexibility lets Hailo manage peak time and tube strike pressures
Boyan Dimitrov, platform automation lead at Hailo, explains how DevOps has made the firm's coders more productive
Hailo: 'We built Hailo on AWS, and here's why we'll keep using it'
Platform automation lead Boyan Dimitrov believes AWS is still ahead of its rivals